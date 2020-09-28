  1. Home
Asha Negi responds to a troll calling her 'buddhi' like a boss: Humour ke 100 points BUT is soch ka kya karein

Here's how Asha Negi shut a troll who called her old and asked her to get married. Her reply will win your hearts. Read.
September 28, 2020
Asha Negi responds to trollsAsha Negi responds to a troll calling her 'buddhi' like a boss: Humour ke 100 points BUT is soch ka kya karein
Asha Negi is one person who sure knows how to handle herself and trolls like a boss. She recently made us applause with her response to a troll which called her 'buddhi' and implied that she should get married soon. Guess what? Asha responded to it in a dignified manner applauding his 'sick' sense of humour. Recently seen in Abhay where she played a journalist, Asha recently posted a throwback picture on Instagram from her 30th birthday. 

Amongst the many responses, Asha Negi replied to a user who made a remark that she should get married soon because she is growing old and the wall she is posing against looks younger than her. To this Asha replied in her usually funny and dignified style. She wrote: “When it’s a case of cyber bullying but the case is too on point!! Dost humour ke 100 points magar is soch ka kya karein." She tackled the troll with candour and it left many of her followers in splits. 

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Asha Negi on hate comments: Initially it used to hit me but I don't care anymore

In an earlier interview with us, Asha had shared that the hate comments would affect her initially but now she has got immune to it. "Initially, when I used to browse social media, it used to hit me a little when I used to see and read hate comments. It used to affect me. After a point, I realised that it is okay, they don't have anything better to do, that I don't have to take it personally and when I learned it, I was okay. I don't care," Asha said.

Credits :Asha Negi Instagram

