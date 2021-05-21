Asha Negi sends 'strength and love’ to people helping others in COVID 19: 'Hope all of this will end soon'

Asha Negi recently took to her Instagram handle and shared an uplifting message during these difficult times. She urged everyone not to lose hope.

Amid the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic, celebrities have been doing their bit to spread positivity during these tough times. Right from amplifying requests for blood, plasma, oxygen concentrators, and more to providing financial aid to the needy, stars from the Hindi film industry and the Television industry have been making every possible effort to save lives during the pandemic. And, now Pavitra Rishta fame Asha Negi has shared an uplifting message, urging all to not lose hope. The actress mentioned that ‘Life is all about to struggle, to float, to rejoice, to feel, to let go, and to be hopeful again.’

Taking to her Instagram handle, the Baarish actress shared a note that reads: Life goes on, unmindful of beginning, end…crisis or catharsis, moving forward like a slow, dusty caravan of kochis (nomads). Sharing the photo, Asha wrote, “And hope..That’s one thing that never dies.. Hope that all of this will end soon.. Sending so much strength and love to people who lost someone recently, friends who are going out of their way to help people, trying to save lives, you guys are the real heroes, to all those people who are trying to do their bit in whatever way..But no matter what happens, Life goes on and it has to, and maybe that’s what life is all about.. to be, to struggle, to float, to rejoice, to feel, to let go, to continue being, and to be hopeful again.”

Check out Asha Negi’s Instagram Post below:

Meanwhile, Asha was recently in the headlines after she appealed to actors putting out their Coronavirus vaccination videos to not resort to ‘overacting’.

In terms of work, the actress made her film debut with Anurag Basu’s 2020 directorial Ludo.

