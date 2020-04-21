Asha Negi shares a throwback photo with a lyrical caption amidst break up rumours with Rithvik Dhanjani

Asha Negi has shared a stunning photo on social media and it has our attention for both good and not so good reasons. Check it out.

Asha Negi and have been one of the most loved couples in telly town. However, as it turns out, things are not all that great and the two have broken up. The duo has been in the news for a while now since reports about their break up have been doing the rounds on the internet. Meanwhile, it looks like the internet is the place for both Asha and Rithvik to share cryptic posts with all the more cryptic captions amid what is going on.

Asha has shared a happy throwback photo on her social media and while she looks as happy as ever and the photo is stunning too, she decided to use the song 'Dil hai chota sa' as her caption, and while it obviously has her name all over it, we are wondering if she is trying to simply move on and get over all that is happening right now. None the less, her friends dropped in all the love to her via comments including the likes of Ridhi Dogra, Meiyang Chang, and others.

Check out Asha Negi's post right here:

If reports are to be believed, things haven't been very well between the two for a while now and in fact, Rithvik, who was apparently staying in with her, moved out before he went to Spain. Further, reports also suggest that their friends are all well aware of what is going on. The two have been away from the television screens for a while now and Asha, is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Ludo.

