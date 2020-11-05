  1. Home
Asha Negi showers birthday love to ex beau Rithvik Dhanjani; Wishes him good health, happiness & success

As Rithvik Dhanjani turned a year older today, his ex-girlfriend Asha Negi penned a special note for the birthday boy.
Asha Negi showers birthday love to ex beau Rithvik Dhanjani; Wishes him good health, happiness & successAsha Negi showers birthday love to ex beau Rithvik Dhanjani; Wishes him good health, happiness & success
Rithvik Dhanjani is one of the popular faces in tinselvile. He became a household name with his stint in renowned family drama Pavitra Rishta and managed to win millions of hearts with his charm, good looks and incredible acting prowess. Given his immense popularity among the audience, the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5 second runner up was inundated with best wishes from fans across the world. In fact, several celebs also took to social media to shower birthday love on Nach Baliye 6 winner.

Amid this, Rithvik’s ex-girlfriend Asha Negi also penned a sweet note for the birthday boy on his special day. Asha shared a stunning picture of Rithvik in her Instagram story wherein he was posing in a white shirt, black trousers which was paired with grey coloured shrug and a pair of black loafers. In the caption, the actress wished the birthday boy happiness and success in his life ahead. Asha wrote, “Happy birthday @rithvik_d Wishing you a wonderful year of good health, happiness and success.”

Take a look at Asha Negi’s birthday wish for ex-boyfriend Rithvik Dhanjani:

For the uninitiated, Asha and Rithvik parted ways after dating each other for over six years. Talking about the break up, the former Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 6 contestant stated, “I do not have any hard feelings for Rithvik and I am sure that Rithvik won't be having any hard feelings too. But I would just like to say that I have only love for Rithvik in my heart.”

Also Read: Asha Negi OPENS UP on split with Rithvik Dhanjani: Don't have hard feelings but only love for him in my heart

