Asha Negi shows us how to rock a casual outfit as she gets snapped in the city

Pavitra Rishta fame actress Asha Negi is a popular name in the television industry. She rose to fame from the serial Pavitra Rishta. Her chemistry with was highly appreciated. Fans loved to see them together and they dated also together for seven years. But in 2020, the couple parted ways which broke the hearts of their fans. She was also part of popular reality TV shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi 6 and Nach Baliye season 7. She made her OTT debut with the web series Baarish, starring actor Sharman Joshi.

Today actress Asha Negi was papped in Juhu. The actress looks chic and comfortable in a loose brown t-shirt along with loose blue jeans. She looked charming in her simple look along with a sweet smile as she posed for the paparazzi. She was wearing a black mask and her hair was tied in a bun. She highlighted her simplicity and excellent acting skills. The actress was spotted in a nursery as she was buying some plants. Looks like she loves gardening.

Recently, she was seen in the film Ludo. She played a significant role in the movie and was starred opposite Abhishek Bachchan. She recently opened up about her depression due to the loss of work. She said that she had started eating a lot and was immensely stressed about her non-performance. She also talked about how her ex-boyfriend Rithvik Dhanjani helped her come out of her depression.