Asha Negi's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain co star Ram Kapoor is all praise for her skills: She has evolved as an actor

Asha Negi's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain and Abhay 2 co star Ram Kapoor showered praises on the young actress for her acting chops and performance. Here's what he has to say.

Asha Negi has been a popular name on television for the longest time. The actress has wowed fans with her acting chops and power-packed performance. She made her digital debut last year with Baarish and since then has spread her charm on the OTT platform as well. Recently, the actress again made heads turn as Sonam Khanna in season 2 of the crime thriller, Abhay. Not only fans but Asha left her co-star Ram Kapoor also mesmerized with her acting skills in the web show.

In a recent media press conference, Ram Kapoor was all hearts for Asha's acting prowess. Ram has known Asha for quite some time as the two shared screen space in the popular TV show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. The duo shares a great equation and is friends. Praising the Pavitra Rishta actress, Ram said that he thinks Asha has evolved as an actor and has become a confident artiste now. Ram further added that she has done a fabulous job in the challenging genre of characters with a dark shade.

Recalling his days back on Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Ram said that he still remembers how Asha used to feel nervous during the shoot of the show. He revealed that Asha used to request the director for his (Ram Kapoor's) exit from the shooting space so that she give could complete her shot without being anxious or nervous.

Abhay 2 also features Kunal Kemmu, Chunky Panday, Bidita Bag, and others in pivotal roles. Today is a special day for Asha Negi as the actress is celebrating her 'Happy Birthday' and her fans, friends from all over are pouring her with love, blessings, and best wishes.

Credits :Pinkvilla

