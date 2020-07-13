  1. Home
  2. tv

Ashi Singh shares her first look as Yasmine from Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hoga; Leaves fans excited

As Ashi Singh is set to take over the screens as Yasmine in Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hoga, she has shared her first look as the new lead of the show
2968 reads Mumbai
Ashi Singh has all the reasons to grin ear to ear these days and she has all the rights to feel so. After all, the actress is all set to play the lead role of Yasmine in Siddharth Nigam starrer Aladdin -Naam Toh Suna Hoga. To note, Ashi became a household name with her stint in Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai and has been enjoying a massive fan following ever since. And while her fans are quite excited to watch her in the new role, the young actress has shared her first look as Yasmine on social media.

In the picture, Ashi looked like a princess as she was dressed in peach coloured outfit and was posing with Siddharth Nigam. She captioned the image as, “I am very excited to share very first picture from the set of Aladdin- naam to suna hoga  as Yasmine. Thanks for the warm welcome @thesiddharthnigam and the whole team of aladdin.  @gulfamkhan_hussain @bansalsmita_ @asliutkarsh @grover.vikas51 #aladdin #ashisingh #yasmine #newlook #excited.”

Take a look at Ashi Singh’s look as Yasmine from Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga:

To note, Ashi has replaced Avneet Kaur as Yasmine in the show. Notably, the actress had left the show given the COVID 19 outbreak in the country as she did suffer dengue last year and got back to shoot despite not having a strong immunity. She even penned a heartfelt note on social media as she bid adieu to the show and stated that Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga. Avneet further called her journey a learning experience and said the show gave her a chance to be a princess in a literal sense.

Credits :Instagram

