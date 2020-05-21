From Ashiesh Roy to Chahat Pandey: THESE actors reveal their financial woes due to the COVID 19 lockdown

Now, as the country has entered the fourth phase of the lockdown, many actors have come forward about the financial crisis that they are facing due to the lockdown.

The Coronavirus lockdown has shut work across industries. The film and television industry has been amongst the hardest hit industry, with all the shooting work coming to a complete standstill. Previously, the government had ordered all the film and television shoots to shut immediately owing to the outbreak of the Coronavirus. Now, as the country has entered the fourth phase of the lockdown, many actors have come forward about the financial crisis that they are facing due to the lockdown. The actors state how no work has led to their financial woes.

Talking about the financial crisis is actress, Sonal Vengurlekar who shared a post on Instagram stating that she is the single earning member of her family. Sonal writes how, her mother is a homemaker and her father had medical expenses owing to his heart condition. The actress says that she has not been paid for the work she has done. The television actress Sonal Vengurlekar also knocked on the doors of Cine and TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA) for help. Sonal still reportedly has to receive a sum of Rs 12 lakh from the production house that she worked for. As per news reports, Sonal said that people think that just because we are actors and are seen in glamourous roles, does not mean that life is easy for them. Another television actor Ashiesh Roy made headlines when he revealed that he urgently needed money for his dialysis.

According to news reports, the actor was admitted to the ICU as his condition had deteriorated. News reports also suggest that Ashiesh Roy wanted to go back to his native home in Kolkata as he could not get much work in Mumbai. Popular actress Nia Sharma wrote in an Instagram post that producers of television shows need to pay their actors. Nia also stated the example of actor Vineet Raina, who was facing financial stress due to the ongoing Coronavirus lockdown, due to which all filming work has been stopped.

Chahat Pandey of Humari Bahu Silk show revealed that her landlord told her to pay the rent for the flat Chahat Pandey reportedly had no money left with her to pay as rent. Finally, the landlord gave her an ultimatum to leave the flat. The television actress spoke to Times of India wherein she revealed that she even visited the producer's office, and requested him to pay her the amount due. But, still, she did not get the money that she was meant to receive. Chahat's co-star Zaan Khan also shared a post on his Instagram account, that the producers of the show refuse to pay the actors and technicians their due even when the situation is getting out of hands.

