Ashlesha Savant's film 'Haryana' releases; Anupamaa actress pens a note thanking Smriti Irani for her love

Ashlesha Savant is among the well-known actresses in the Telly world and has been a part of numerous popular shows. Ashlesha and her beau Sandeep Baswana recently worked on a romantic comedy film titled 'Haryana', which released today, on 5th August 2022. On her big day, Ashlesha thanked her former co-star Smriti Irani and penned a heartfelt note for her. Ashlesha is very fond of Smriti, and she praised the actress for always supporting and loving her.

Ashlesha Savant's post

Taking to her Instagram Ashlesha uploaded a few pictures with Smriti Irani and Sandeep Baswana and wrote, "Some blessings are way too special. They remain loved & secured, tucked away from loops of time and distance. @smritiiraniofficial thank you for YOU, @baswanasandeep and I still have no words to express our gratitude for your generosity, your love, and your hand on our heads. Today on our big day, just as I pictured it, our dream started with your blessing, it’s releasing with your blessing. Heart is full of love. Hope to make you proud just like how,we , are/have, and always will be of you .We loveeeeeee you P.S : I used to gape at her , while acting with her , I’d forget my lines , forget to act , #kyunki she was so enchanting, it’s still the same. #blessings #loveisallyouneed".

For the unversed, Ashlesha was a part of Smriti Irani's popular show 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' and played Teesha Mehta in the show. Since then, the two actresses share a special bond.

On the personal front, Ashlesha is in a relationship with actor Sandeep Baswana since 2004.

About Ashlesha Savant's film Haryana:

Haryana stars Yash Tonk, Ashlesha Savant, Robbie Marih, Monica Sharma, and Aakarshan Singh. To note, Ashlesha marks her Bollywood debut with Haryana. Sandeep has directed the film and has also worked on its story and screenplay. The film released today on 5th August 2022.

On the professional front, Ashlesha Savant presently is playing Barkha Kapadia in the daily soap 'Anupamaa'.

