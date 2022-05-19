Ashneer Grover: 5 PICS of Shark Tank India judge which prove his love for travelling

Sony TV's popular business reality show Shark Tank India premiered on 20 December 2021. Due to its unique concept, it quickly grabbed the interest of the audience and became popular. The show’s theme was based on the participation of aspiring entrepreneurs from India who pitch their business models to a panel of investors or judges and persuade them to invest money in their idea.

One of these investors in the show was Ashneer Grover, founder of BharatPe, who grabbed everyone’s attention because of his strong point of view and angry attitude. This businessman is married to Madhuri Jain Grover and they gave two kids, a son named Avy and a daughter named Mannat. The couple is often spotted exploring new places and never miss a chance to share a glimpse of their vacation. Ashneer's Instagram is flooded with his vacation pictures from various places.

Let's take you through some of his pictures in which the businessman has dished out some major travel goals

In the above pictures, the businessman can be seen enjoying river rafting with his wife Madhuri and kids at Teesta river. Teesta river is one of the biggest rivers in Gangtok and is a perfect getaway to escape from all your chaos and hassles.

Set amidst the backdrop of a stunning sunset, the above picture is from Ashneer's Udaipur trip. Here Ashneer and his wife Madhuri look lovely as they are clicked at Saheliyon-ki-Bari with a perfect backdrop.

Here again, the businessman can be seen spending quality time with his family and giving us major travel goals. Posing against jaw-dropping scenery, the family can be seen enjoying a Yak ride at Lake Tsongmo in Sikkim.

Ashneer has a soft spot for wanderlust, and he often travels to amazing destinations. This picture is from his 2018 trip to Moscow, Russia. And like always here again Ashneer is accompanied by his wife and kids.

Here's another glimpse of the Shark Tank judge from Agra posing along with his wife and kids.

Speaking of Shark Tank India, the first season was a huge success, and now the show is all set to come back with its second season. It will be interesting to see what the second season has to offer. Shark Tank India was based on the popular concept of US Shark Tank. Apart from Ashneer Grover, the other sharks in the first season were Vineeta Singh, Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, Namita Thapar, Ghazal Alagh, and Peyush Bansal. All of them are reputed business owners, and they invested in the ideas in which they found potential. The first season of the show was hosted by Rannvijay Singha.

