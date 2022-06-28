Ashneer Grover posts PIC and reveals his weight loss secret; Fans ask 'Did Malaika Arora inspire you?'

Shark Tank India judge Ashneer Grover, the founder of BharatPe, often grabbed everyone’s attention on the show because of his strong point of view and angry attitude. Popular business reality shows Shark Tank India premiered on 20 December 2021. Due to its unique concept, it quickly grabbed the interest of the audience and became popular. The show’s theme was based on the participation of aspiring entrepreneurs from India who pitch their business models to a panel of investors or judges and persuade them to invest money in their idea.

Speaking of Ashneer, the businessman is married to Madhuri Jain Grover and they have two kids, a son named Avy and a daughter named Mannat. The couple is often spotted exploring new places and never miss a chance to share a glimpse of their vacation. Ashneer's Instagram is flooded with his vacation pictures from various places. Today, again he shared a picture of himself, Ashneer wrote, “Losing inches and kilos! Eating healthy and walking miles.” In the picture, Ashneer is seen posing for a picture, as he looked away from the camera.

But what grabbed eyeballs on this picture was the comments of the netizens. One fan referred to his recent post with Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Malaika and wrote, “Did Malaika Arora inspire you? Like she inspires Arjun.” Another one suggested, “Paaji make six-pack abs.” This comes after a few days after he posted a picture with Arjun and Malaika. Ashneer met the couple on the Eiffel Tower who also happened to be there with his family.

Speaking of Shark Tank India, the first season was a huge success, and now the show is all set to come back with its second season. It will be interesting to see what the second season has to offer. Shark Tank India was based on the popular concept of US Shark Tank. Apart from Ashneer Grover, the other sharks in the first season were Vineeta Singh, Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, Namita Thapar, Ghazal Alagh, and Peyush Bansal. All of them are reputed business owners, and they invested in the ideas in which they found potential. The first season of the show was hosted by Rannvijay Singha.

