Ashnoor Kaur calls herself 'just another dreamer' but Patiala Babes co star Sourabh Raaj Jain has a suggestion

Ashnoor Kaur shared a stunning photo on social media and Sourabh Raaj Jain's comment sure is the right word of choice. Check out the Patiala Babes actor's post here.

Patiala Babes actress Ashnoor Kaur has a rather impressive social media account and while her following is massive, what seems to have garnered our attention the most is how there is never a dull moment on her profile and she ensures to spread positivity and cheer. Ashnoor has been sharing photos and videos on social media during the ongoing lockdown and it sure has kept her fans busy and also, entertained since they get glimpses of their favourite, regularly.

Meanwhile, she has been spending this time to focus on her fitness as well as keeping a check on her studies since she will be giving her board exams this year. During a candid conversation with us, Ashnoor went on to say how she doesn't want to work on something prolonged ad is looking at doing rather short term projects so she can keep up with her studies. None the less, she does have intentions to continue working and it just about makes sense.

While that is a little about her lockdown diaries, her social media feed is also one that adds to the vibe she gives away. While she did give fans glimpses of all that she has been up to and the kind of things she has been doing, including the household chores and trying her hand at cooking, she still has some of the finest photos to share, some throwbacks, some new, and some simply to send out the positivity that we need.

And today, she shared a monochrome photo, one where she wrote how she is just another dreamer and oh boy, does the photo look like she is one? Sure, yes. Ashnoor has been all about celebrating life and her social media reflects that. While we love everything about the photo and the post, it looks like her Patiala Babes co-star has a little something to tell her as he mentioned how she isn't just another dreamer, but a rare one.

Check out Ashnoor Kaur's post here:

Ashnoor has been a part of the industry for the longest time now and the actress started off young but she has gone big, having worked in Bollywood as well. She made her debut as a child artist but one can successfully say now that she is as established as the so many actors out there. In fact, she went on to reveal to us how she wishes to explore more of Bollywood now and while she does want to play the lead role, she is also looking at something that is meaningful and gives her a chance to polish her skills.

