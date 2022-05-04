Ashnoor Kaur gifts herself a luxury car as she turns 18 and thanks her parents; Photos & Video

Patiala Babes actress Ashnoor Kaur celebrated her 18th birthday on May 3. The actress became a popular name in the entertainment industry with the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She has worked in other shows also, including, Jhansi Ki Rani, Shobha Somnath Ki, Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha, Tum Saath Ho Jab Apne, Siyaasat, Prithvi Vallabh and others. The gorgeous actress gave herself an expensive gift on her birthday, as she bought a luxury car.

Sharing her happiness about the same, she took to her Instagram handle to offer a glimpse. Ashnoor posted a series of pictures posing with her swanky new edition BMW car, which is worth Rs 45 lakhs. The pictures offer a view of Ashnoor, who was filled with joy as she adored her plush car. She is seen celebrating the moment by cutting a cake with her father.

Ashnoor wrote in the captions, “Ticked off the 1st thing from my 18th’s bucket list- My first self earned car #NewBaby #BirthdayGift Thank you universe, thanks mom-dad… #Grateful #Happy18ToMe.”

Take a look at the pictures here:

Congratulatory messages and best wishes dropped in for Ashnoor on her Instagram post. Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Rashami Desai, Shantanu Maheshwari, Rohan Mehra, Jannat Zubair, Nisha Rawal, and many other celebrities congratulated her.

Ashnoor Kaur celebrated her birthday with Jannat Zubair, Rohan Mehra, Siddharth Nigam, Surabhi-Samriddhi, Palak Sidhwani and a few other friends from the industry. Her friends and colleagues from the television industry wished Ashnoor.

