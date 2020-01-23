Ashnoor Kaur pens a heartfelt note as Patiala Babes completes 300 episodes; Thanks team for their support

Ashnoor Kaur recently took to Instagram to pen down a heart-warming note as her show Patiala Babes completed 300 episodes.Take a look.

Every time a new show begins its journey on Television, it has has a lot of hopes attached with it. From viewers to actors to makers, everyone has their own aspirations and expectations. While some shows don't live up, other's soar high and create a special place in the audiences heart. One such show that falls in the latter category is Sony TV's Patiala Babes. Though the drama had to face several issues, it has risen high and is still one of the most-loved shows on TV.

Today, this soap opera starring Ashnoor Kaur, Saurabh Raj Jain and Saisha Bajaj in the lead roles completes 300 episodes. Yes, the show has finally clocked after many ups and downs. On this special occasion, Ashnoor aka Mini took to her Instagram handle to celebrate this success and express her gratitude. She penned down a heart-warming post for everyone who has been a support on this beautiful journey. Sharing a cute poster of the show, Ashnoor wrote, Feels like we just started, but have COMPLETED 300 EPISODES OF #PatialaBabes And 2 months of #Season2. With gratitude, I bow down!"

She further mentioned that it has been an amazing journey with all the right ingredients of emotions, action and drama. She thanked her fans for showering their love, while she also mentioned that it couldn't been possible without the team she has. The pretty face further mentioned, 'The ones who were in season 1, and the ones who came in season 2, have all made the show what it is today!'

For the unversed, the show first aired on 27 November 2018. Season 1 of the show starred Paridhi Sharma and Aniruddh Dave in the leads. We send our heartiest congratulations to the entire team and hope they keep us entertained for many more years to come.

Credits :Instagram

