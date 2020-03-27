Ashnoor Kaur shares a 'Then and Now' picture with Shaheer Sheikh on his birthday and it is too cute to handle

Ashnoor Kaur has the sweetest birthday wish for Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke star and former co-star Shaheer Sheikh. Take a look.

Shaheer Sheikh is one of the heartthrobs of Indian Television. With his amazing personality, charming smile and awe-inspiring acting chops, the actor have won many hearts. Yesterday, 26 March, the handsome hunk celebrated his birthday. Yes, Shaheer turned a year older and was showered with love and wishes from all over. While his fans and colleagues sent him warm wishes, the actor who is not much of 'birthday fan' enjoyed in quarantine amid the Coronavirus outbreak.

The actor received special wishes from Pearl V Puri, Aly Goni, Ravi Bhatia, Pooja Banerjee, Arjit Taneja, Mahima Makwana, Lata Saberwal, Vishal Singh and many other of his pals from the industry. Shaheer's Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke team including Vatsal Seth, Ritvik Arora, Rhea Sharma, and Kavveri Priiyam also took to their social media handles to wish their beloved co-star. However, the most special and heartwarming wish came from Ashnoor Kaur. The beautiful actress went in time as she shared a throwback picture with Shaheer from their Jhansi Ki Rani days.

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke's Kavveri Priiyam has a special message for birthday boy Shaheer Sheikh; See Pic



Ashnoor and Shaheer began their acting careers in the historical drama together. On this special occasion, the Patiala Babes actress shared some 'Then and Now' pictures, leaving everyone awestruck. While one picture was taken in 2009, the other was clicked in 2018. Well, we must say, Ashnoor always looked cute and Shaheer dapper as always. Along with the picture, Ashnoor wrote, 'Wishing you a very happy birthday bhaiya. Love you and see you soon.'

Take a look at the picture here:

Well, Ashnoor's wish for Shaheer is too to handle and we just can't have enough of them. Some time back, Shaheer had also shared the same picture being all stunned to see her chotu palak all grown-up. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Shaheer Sheikh gets talking about birthdays, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, on screen chemistry & more



Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More