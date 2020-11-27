  1. Home
Asim Riaz adds sparkle to Himanshi Khurana's birthday celebrations with family; AsiManshi fans are all hearts

Asim Riaz made ladylove Himanshi Khurana's birthday 'extra special' as he turned the biggest cheerleader for her and left fans going gaga over their bond. Take a look at AsiManshi's viral video here.
Mumbai
Remember how Asim Riaz tried to 'impress' Himanshi Khurana with a special heart-shaped paratha last year on her birthday in the Bigg Boss 13 house? Well, that sweetest AsiManshi moment is still 'the best' for the couple's fans. However, today (November 27) on Himanshi's birthday, Asim has given fans another adorable moment to smile, and fans are all hearts for it.

Asim has added sparkle to Himanshi's birthday yet again but turning it a cheerleader for her. The handsome hunk has left no stones unturned to make his ladylove feel extra special and loved. Himanshi is celebrating her birthday in Mohali with her family and beau Asim. A video of Himanshi's 'happening birthday' celebrations have gone viral on social media, and fans cannot stop crushing over AsiManshi. In the clip, one can see fireworks are going off in the distance, while Himanshi's closed ones are gathered in a beautiful lawn-barista setting. 

ALSO READ: Asim Riaz gives a glimpse of his 'top secret' as he poses with DJ Snake; GF Himanshi Khurana goes 'wohoo'

While there are several people in the video, one can spot Asim Riaz, cheering for his ladylove, embracing her and showering her with all his love. This is not all. An ecstatic Asim then goes on to declare loudly and happily that Himanshi is the best and deserves the best. Upon listening to Asim's sweet words, Himanshi's family go on to cheer for her and Asim, making her beam in happiness. Well, Asim's love for Himanshi has moved many and the duo's fans are left gawking. 

Take a look at AsiManshi's viral video here: 

Himanshi's birthday bash was beautifully decorated with heart balloons, cakes, and lights. The Punjabi star looked ethereal in a long off-shoulder dress, while Asim looked handsome in cool casuals. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below. 

ALSO READ: Asim Riaz, Himanshi Khurana to Prince Narula, Yuvika Chaudhary: When celebs declared their love on Bigg Boss



