Asim Riaz is all hearts for ladylove Himanshi Khurana's new song 'Baazar'; Praises her for 'Lit' expressions

As Himanshi Khurana's new music video 'Baazar' with Yuvraaj Hans dropped today, her loverboy Asim Riaz showered immense love and praises on her. Take a look at Asim's compliment for girlfriend Himanshi here.

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana are head-over-heels in love with each other, and that is a fact. The two met in Bigg Boss 13 and fell in love. Since then, the are spreading the 'AsiManshi' magic among fans, who just cannot have enough of their cuteness. After BB 13, the duo also went onto feature in two music videos together, Kalla Sohna Nai, and Khyaal Rakhya Kar. Both, the songs received an overwhelming response from fans. Now, the couple is focussing on their professional life with much more zeal.

Just a few days ago, Asim released another music video with Barbie Maan, and today, Himanshi has dropped a surprise for fans. The Punjabi model-singer released her much-awaited song 'Baazar' with Yuvraaj Hans today (July 1, 2020). Fans are going gaga over Himanshi's heartbreak song, and are lauding her for her scintillating performance. Not only fans, but Himanshi's new song has won her loverboy Asim's heart also, and the Kashmiri model showered praises and love on her.

The Bigg Boss 13 runner-up took to his Instagram handle to share a beautiful collage of Himanshi's acting chops in Baazar and penned a sweet message complimenting her. He wrote, 'Your expressions are always Lit.' Well, we must say, Himanshi has done a fabulous job in Baazar, and she deserves all the praises she is getting from everyone. Moreover, Asim being a supportive and loving boyfriend is sure giving many 'partner goals.' He also promoted Himanshi's song on his Instagram story. Love, care, and support, that is what a girl needs and Himanshi is very lucky to have Asim and vice versa.

Take a look at Asim's post for Himanshi here:

Talking about Baazar, it is sung by Afsana Khan, the lyrics have been penned by Abeer. The music of the track is given by Gold Boy. How did you like Himanshi's new song 'Baazar?' What are your thoughts on AsiManshi's cute social media PDA? Do you agree with Asim's opinions about Himanshi's acting skills? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×