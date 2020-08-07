Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana can't take their eyes off each other in BTS photo from Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam

Asim Riaz dropped in a new poster of his upcoming song with ladylove Himanshi Khurana 'Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam' and also an endearing BTS photo, leaving AsiManshi fans gawking. Take a look.

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana fans are counting days, as the duo's new song is all set to release in a few days. The Bigg Boss 13 couple's third song together titled 'Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam' will drop on August 10, 2020. The first look of the music video has left AsiManshi fans mightly impressed and they cannot wait for Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam to finally release. While fans wait for the song, Asim is making sure to keep them engaged and excited about it.

Recently, the Kashmiri boy took to his social media handle to share a new poster of the song, and a BTS picture with ladylove Himanshi. In the poster, Asim and Himanshi are seen looking straight into the camera, as their backs touch each other. While Himanshi looks gorgeous in a floral off-shoulder dress, Asim looks dapper in a striped shirt and denim. The poster also had a beautiful quote, which read, 'I resolve to be by your side in good times and bad times and to love you unconditionally forever.' Well, the poster quite speaks of AsiManshi's beautiful relationship.

The Bigg Boss 13 finalist also shared an endearing BTS moment, wherein the duo is lost in each other's eyes. Wearing the same ensemble, Asim and Himanshi are seen sharing a romantic moment, as they cannot take their eyes off each other. The photo speaks volumes of their pure bond and love.

Take a look at Asim's posts here:

Arijit Singh has given the vocals to Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam, while Armaan Mallik has composed the music, and Kummar as written the lyrics. This is AsiManshi's third song after Kalla Sonha Nai and Khyaal Rakhya Kar. Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam will clash with Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma's song 'Ring,' which also releases on August 10. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.



