Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana grooving on their upcoming song 'Khyaal Rakhya Kar' will melt your heart; WATCH

Khyaal Rakhya Kar teaser: Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana's romantic dance on their upcoming song is all about love and romance. It will make you root for AsiManshi again. Take a look.

It's time for Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana's to brace themselves, as the duo is all set to treat them again. Just a few days ago, the Bigg Boss 13 duo revealed that they're going to feature in a new music video, and since then everyone is waiting eagerly. While fans have been yearning to see AsiManshi's magic onscreen, they dropped in a sweet surprise yesterday, leaving everyone awestruck. The duo took to their Instagram handles to share a video, wherein they are seen dancing together. Yes, you read that right!

In the video, Asim and Himanshi are seen grooving to the tunes of their upcoming song 'Khyaal Rakhya Kar.' It appears to be a teaser of the romantic track, and the couple's lovey-dovey dance will surely melt your heart. While Himanshi looks beautiful in a maroon colour salwar suit, Asim looks dapper in a light pink shirt and black trousers. Together, they look adorable and are surely giving us 'stylish couple' goals. They are seen matching steps in the video. Asim very lovingly and gently spins Himanshi, and then she falls in his arms as he holds her. The melodious track plays in the background as AsiManshi gives us glimpses of their fiery chemistry again.

Though their dance is mesmerizing, what won our hearts is the happiness and joy on their faces. Throughout the clip, they were jovial and enjoying these special moments together. Their comfort, love, compassion, and affection towards each other were completely evident, it only made us go 'awww.' The duo also revealed that the song is all set to release two days from now, i.e. on June 10, 2020.

Well, this surely was a treat for all AisManshi fans and now they cannot wait to see more on them. The clock has started ticking and the duo's fans are already keeping a track of the time. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

