Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana in Kalla Sohna Nai or Khyaal Rakhya Kar; Which song did you like more? VOTE

Think about the cutest couple that Bigg Boss has given everyone, Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana's name will surely top the list. The duo met in the Bigg Boss 13 house and made many heads turn with their bond. If you have watched BB 13, you will know that their journey to love was not easy. They had their own ups and downs, but finally, they conquered over all difficulties to be together. While Asim had been locked in the house from day one, Himanshi entered as a wild-card contestant. Within days of her entry, she formed a bond with Asim, and soon friendship blossomed between them.

The two started growing fonder of each other, and their closeness grabbed many eyeballs. While Asim expressed his liking and feelings for Himanshi, the Punjabi Kudi kept denying it as she was already in a relationship with someone outside the house. However, as it is said, 'True love cannot be hidden for long.' After getting evicted from the show, Himanshi's then-boyfriend broke up with her and the lady realized her feelings for the Kashmiri model-actor. She entered the show again during the family week and expressed how she felt about Asim in front of the whole world. Asim proposed to her on national TV, and we got a beautiful couple 'AsiManshi', who have been sweeping everyone off their feet with their beautiful bond.

The two enjoy a huge fan base, who love to see them together, and after BB 13 got over, fans were disheartened that they will not be able to see AisManshi's cuteness more. However, Asim and Himasnshi did not break their fans' hearts and collaborated for two special and loving music videos. Yes, apart from their adorable social media banter, the two treated fans with two songs, that have everyone dancing on it.

Asim and Himanshi's first song came almost a month after BB 13's end, on March 19 this year. The track was titled 'Kalla Sonha Nai.' Being their first collaboration after BB 13, their fans were supremely excited. The mellifluous song is sung by Neha Kakkar. While the music is composed by Rajat Nagpal, Babbu has penned down its beautiful lyrics. Right from the rocking Punjabi vocals to the catchy music; everything about this romantic song is breathtaking. Kalla Sonha Nai is a peppy track that revolves around the cute non-jhok and expectations that a couple has between them. It's a song which will make you remind your cute fights with your partner, and you will want to fulfill all their dreams.

Just a few days back on June 10, Asim and Himanshi surprised their fans with yet another music video. Though this time also it is a Punjabi track, it is a soothing and pleasing song. The song is titled Khyaal Rakhya Kar, and just as the name suggests, it is all about a partner taking care of the other. Khyaal Rakhya Kar exudes, love, compassion, passion, and care for your partner. It revolves around the concept, 'Care is the purest form of showing love.' The soul-touching lyrics are penned by Babbu, while the pleasing music is composed by Rajat Nagpal. Preetinder has given his sweet-sounding voice to the song.

While both the songs are different, having only one thing common, the jodi Asim-Himanshi. We know there's no comparison, but since AsiManshi have two songs, we want to know, which one is your favorite. Which song do you like more, Kalla Sohna Nai or Khyaal Rakhya Kar? In which song did you like Bigg Boss 13 couple Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana's chemistry more, Kalla Sohna Nai or Khyaal Rakhya Kar? Drop-in your suggestions in the comment section below, and let us know why you made the choice.

