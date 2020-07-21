  1. Home
Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana make for a 'stylish couple' in latest PHOTO; Fans go gaga over 'AsiManshi'

Bigg Boss 13 finalist Asim Riaz dropped a surprise for all AsiManshi's fans, as she shared an adorable photo with his ladylove Himanshi Khurana. Take a look at it here.
Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana make for a 'stylish couple' in latest PHOTO; Fans go gaga over 'AsiManshi'
Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana became fan favorites, ever since their stint in Bigg Boss 13. The two met on Salman Khan's show, formed a strong bond of friendship, and later fell in love with each other. Their love story is one of the cutest in the history of Bigg Boss. While some thought that they were doing the 'love' drama for grabbing eyeballs, the duo gave it back as they 'stuck' together even after the show. Fans love their chemistry and affectionately call them 'AsiManshi.' 

The duo is not only making heads turn with their personal bond, but are also garnering attention with their professional life. After BB 13, the two have featured together in two music videos (Kalla Sonha Nai and Khyaal Rakhya Kar), and are all set to spread their magic again onscreen. Yesterday, Asim dropped a surprise for AsiManshi's fans, as she shared an adorable photo with his ladylove. Like a dotting boyfriend, the Kashmiri boy asked fans to support Himanshi's recently released song 'Distance.' In the photo, Asim and Himanshi make for a stylish couple as they pose for an endearing picture together. While Asim looks dapper in a sunny yellow shirt and blue denim, Himanshi looks like a doll in a floral outfit. 

Within moments of Asim sharing this beautiful picture, AsiManshi fans went gaga over the couple and praised their stylish looks. Many even lauded Asim for being a loving beau and supporting his girlfriend in all her ventures. 

Take a look at Asim and Himanshi's latest photo here: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

“DISTANCE”Track is out now guys show some love and support to @iamhimanshikhurana @tseries.official

A post shared by Asim Riaz (@asimriaz77.official) on

Meanwhile, the two are soon going to charm everyone with their third music video, and the song will be sung by none other than Arijit Singh. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below. 

