Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana play unrequited lovers in their fourth emotional music video 'Afsos Karoge'

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana's fourth song 'Afsos Karoge' is finally out, and AsiManshi will leave you teary-eyed with this emotional song on unrequited college love. Take a look.
16249 reads Mumbai Updated: September 3, 2020 11:47 am
Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana play unrequited lovers in their fourth emotional music video 'Afsos Karoge'
Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana are back to spread their magic with another beautiful song 'Afsos Kaorge.' Yes, the fourth song of the Bigg Boss 13 lovebirds has finally released today (September 3, 2020), and this soul-stirring melody will leave you with goosebumps. How is 'Afsos Kaorge' different from the AsiManshi's previous music videos? Well, if you've watched the couple's previous songs, you will know that all they had a happy ending, but this one does not, and that is the premise of this emotionally romantic song. 

Like you would expect from the title, 'Afsos Kaorge' is about regret and repentance. A feeling of sadness and disappointment is highlighted in this song about unrequited college love. Asim and Himanshi play separated lovers in the song, and they bring out the emotions of unfulfilled love so beautifully, that you will be left teary-eyed. The plot of Afsos Karoge is simple, two college lovers cross paths after years at their reunion party, and a flash of nostalgia hits them. 

It looks like, both Asim and Himanshi have moved on in their lives, when they bump into each other, they are taken back in time and reminisce their good old days together. They recall all the good memories and promises made with each other, and how things have changed now. The song hits the right chord and is hard-hitting for anyone who has had strong bonds in college, which unfortunately did not last. The first lines 'Nazare churake mujhse jaa toh rahe ho, par aayine se kaise, nazare churaoge,' will penetrate deep into your heart, and you will feel the 'heartbreak.' 

Stebin Ben's soulful voice, Sanjeev Chaturvedi's heart-touching, and Sanjeev- Ajay's melodious music, manage to create a masterpiece. But, it is Asim and Himanshi's presence and their perfectly emoted expressions that are the highlight here. The duo manages to steal the show with their expressions, and you get completely engrossed with them in the story. Moreover, their looks and attire, ideally match the storyline and makes it look more believable. AsiManshi will swoon your heart in this heartwarming melody. 

Afsos Karoge will leave you with bitter-sweet feelings. The story, Asim and Himanshi's chemistry, music, lyrics, and Setbin's beautiful voice together, make  Afsos Karoge a song that you'd want to listen to again and again. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below? 

Watch the song here: 

Credits :YouTube

