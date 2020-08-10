Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana weave an intriguing story of love in 'Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam' by Arijit Singh

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana's much-awaited music video 'Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam' sung by Arijit Singh has finally been released. AsiManshi's chemistry and the storyline will leave you thrilled. Take a look.

AsiManshi fans, its time to rejoice, as the duo is back to spread their magic with another music video. Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana's much-awaited music video 'Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam' has finally released today (August 10, 2020). This time, AsiManshi's chemistry is topped with Arijit Singh's heart-touching voice and Amaal Mallik's music. While we've seen the Bigg Boss 13 duo collaborate for two music videos before, this one is special because it is their first Hindi song ever.

The first reaction to the melody is 'wow.' Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam has all the elements that are required to keep the audience hooked. The story revolves around a couple, wherein the man is an alleged criminal, who has eloped the police custody, and now they have announced a high-alert to trace him down. Asim's runs away from the prison to meet his ladylove and hide in her bungalow. The song is filled with beautifully romantic moments of the couple.

From playing in the backyard to enjoying a date night at home to playing the piano, the song brings out AsiManshi's fiery chemistry. Asim nails each and every expression, as the brings the character to life. Himanshi looks resplendent in all her outfits in the song and does justice to her role. However, it is their chemistry together that steals the show. In every frame, AsiManshi's chemistry and romance are on fire. Usually, they're termed cute together, but this time we have to say they look absolutely hot.

The lyrics penetrate into your heart and hit the right chord. Arijit's melodious voice has magic that does not need any special mention now. When it comes to love or breakup songs by Arijit, you know it's going to be the best. Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam has everything to make it audience favorite, Arijit's pleasant-sounding voice, Amaal's soothing music, Asim and Himanshi's bold and beautiful chemistry, Asim's top-notch acting skills, Himanshi's gorgeous saree looks, beautiful locations and a captivating storyline.

Take a look at Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam here:

Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam is intense. Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana weave an intriguing story of love with it. It shows that love knows no boundaries, and a lover can go all out for his or her partner. With Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam we see a different side of AsiManshi's romance which will leave you enthralled and mesmerized. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

