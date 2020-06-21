Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana's adorable selfie under the sky will make you miss your partner; See pic

Himasnshi Khurana recently shared an unseen selfie with boyfriend Asim Riaz from their song 'Khyaal Rakhya Kar,' on her social media handle. The beautiful picture is now winning hearts on the internet and fans are rooting for AsiManshi. Take a look.

The journey of love is not easy, but if love is true, nobody and nothing can stop you from being together. This is exactly what Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana proved. The duo met on 's show, became friends, and eventually love blossomed between them. Though it wasn't a smooth ride for them, ultimately the fought it all and weaved a beautiful love story. Today, Asim and Himanshi are touted to be one of the cutest couples of the Telly world and enjoy a massive fan following.

Fans love to see Asim and Himanshi together and yearn for them to come in one frame. After BB 13, the duo collaborated for two songs, which received an overwhelming response from the audience. The couple was praised for their awe-inspiring chemistry, in both the music videos. While they cannot meet often owing to the COVID-19 scare, the duo is making sure to drop some surprises for their fans on social media, every now and then. Recently, Himanshi took to her Instagram handle to share an unseen and rare selfie with Asim Riaz and took the internet by storm.

While Himanshi looks beautiful in a yellow traditional dress, Asim looks suave in a maroon shirt. The picture is taken under the beautiful sky, wherein only their faces are visible. The beauty of the sky, makes the picture look more appealing. It looks like a selfie taken at the time of their latest song 'Khyaal Rakhya Kar's' shooting as the duo is seen wearing same clothes as in the song. Well, we must acknowledge, Asim's photography skills also here, as it was his creativeness to take it from an angle where the enaches the image. It's a plus point of being a model, you're someone who not only looks good in pictures, but if there's no professional photographer around, you know how to handle it.

Take a look at AsiManshi's beautiful photo here:

AsiManshi fans went gaga over this rare and beautiful selfie of the duo. They couldn't stop gushing over their cuteness and showered them with loads of praises. Himanshi did not write a caption along with the picture, and maybe it wasn't really necessary because the picture itself speaks a thousand words. Their 'under the sky, we two,' picture surely makes many of us want to spend some quality time with our partner's, doesn't it?

What are your thoughts about the same? Don't AsiManshi make for a cute pair? Have you listened to 'Khyaal Rakhya Kar' yet? How did you find it? Which song did you find better, Kalla Sohna Nai or Khyaal Rakhya Kar? Let us know in the comment section below.

