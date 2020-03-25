Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana's BTS moments from Kalla Sohna Nai are a treat to eyes; WATCH

Bigg Boss 13 fame Himanshi Khurana recently shared some goofy BTS moments with her beau Asim Riaz from their recently released song Kalla Sohna Nai. Take a look.

Bigg Boss 13 couple Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana are one of the most adored couples of TV now. Their love story is not only unusual but also very heartwarming. What started as a friendship, ended up in inseparable love in the 'tedha' house. Every since their beautiful confession of national TV, they have been setting couple-goals. After BB 13, the duo bagged in their first project and featured in a music video, titled 'Kalla Sohna Nai.' The song dropped on March 19, 2020, leaving #AsiManshi fans going gaga.

The romantic Punjabi number was sung by ace singer Neha Kakkar. It received an overwhelming response from the who couldn't stop gushing over the duo's awe-inspiring chemistry. While Asim and Himanshi have been missing each other, as they spend time in self-isolation due to the Coronavirus outbreak, they're making sure to interact with fans via social media. Himanshi has been sharing videos and photos of her beau Asim, almost daily. And yesterday was nothing new as the Punjabi model-actress shared a BTS moment from their song.

Himanshi took to her Instagram handle to share BTS videos of their rehearsals before Kalla Sohna Nai. In the videos, Himanshi is seen dancing as Asim stands in front of her focusing on the camera. While Himanshi looks gorgeous in a white and blue salwar-suit, Asim is looking dapper in a sweatshirt and cargo pants. Asim is seen getting a little nervous, while Himanshi is in all mood to have fun and goof around. We must say her laugh and expressions are to die for, and now we know why Asim fell head over heels for her.

Take a look at #AsimManshi's BTS videos here:

Kalla Sohna Nai is a perfect blend of a peppy and soul-soothing song. While it is sung by Neha, Rajat Nagpal has composed the music and Babbu has penned down the lyrics. What are your thoughts on Asim-Himanshi's BTS fun? Do you want to see them together sharing screen space again? Let us know in the comment section below.

