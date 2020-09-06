Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana's 'carfie' leaves fans gawking; AsiManshi fans call the PHOTO 'beautiful'

Recently, Asim Riaz took to his social media handle to tease AsiManshi fans with a beautiful picture with ladylove Himanshi Khurana and it has caught everyone's attention. Take a look.

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana have been grabbing eyeballs ever since Bigg Boss 13. The two fell in love on the -hosted controversial reality show, and have been mesmerizing fans with their romance since then. Not only are they going strong in their personal life, but also their professional ones. They have featured together in several music videos together post BB 13, and fans cannot stop gushing over their adorable bond. Recently, Asim took to his social media handle to tease AsiManshi fans with a picture with ladylove Himanshi, and it has caught everyone's attention.

Asim shared a cool 'carfie' with Himanshi on his Instagram handle. In the photo, Asim is seen seated on the driver's seat as he takes control of the steering wheel, while Himanshi is seen handling the camera for this awe-inspiring click. While Asim looks suave in a white shirt, Himanshi looks every bit gorgeous with her turquoise printed top. The duo is seen gazing right the camera as they pose for the selfie, and they make for a perfect frame together. It looks like the Bigg Boss 13 lovebirds headed out for a romantic long drive together in Asim's newly bought dream car.

ALSO READ: Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz to Shehnaaz Gill, Himanshi Khurana: MOST followed Bigg Boss 13 contestant REVEALED

With this picture, Asim asked fans to shower their love on their latest released song 'Afsos Karoge.' He captioned it, 'Afsos Karoge keep watching!' Fans were left gawking seeing AsiManshi look so adorable together, and they many commented calling the picture as 'Beautiful' and them as the 'best jodi.'

Take a look at AsiManshi's latest picture here:

Meanwhile, Afsos Kaorge dropped in on September 3. It is an emotional song about unrequited love and has received an overwhelming response by fans. Stebin Ben has given his soulful voice to the song, while Sanjeev Chaturvedi has penned the heart-touching lyrics, and Sanjeev- Ajay has composed the melodious music for Afsos Karoge. Have you watched Afsos Karoge's music video yet? What are your thoughts about AsiManshi's carfie? Let us know in the comment below.

ALSO READ: Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana play unrequited lovers in their fourth emotional music video 'Afsos Karoge'

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×