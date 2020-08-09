Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana's Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam teaser shares a glimpse of AsiManshi's fiery chemistry

The teaser of Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana's upcoming song 'Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam' has been released, and the Bigg Boss 13 couple's chemistry will leave you awestruck.

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana are all set to bring back their magic onscreen tomorrow, as their third music video 'Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam' releases. With only a few hours left for the song to drop in, AsiManshi fans cannot keep calm. The song is not only much-awaited for the duo's chemistry, but also Arijit Singh's soulful voice. Now to increase everyone's curiosity, the teaser of Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam has been revealed and the Bigg Boss 13 couple's firey chemistry will give you goosebumps.

Just like one expects from an Arijit Singh song, Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam is also an intense track. The teaser has all the elements to make you go gaga like Arjiti's heart-touching voice, Amaal's soothing music, Asim and Himanshi's bold and beautiful chemistry, Asim showing off his amazing acting skills, Himanshi's gorgeous saree looks and beautiful location. To top it all, when Asim perfectly lip-syncs the lyrics 'Dil ko maine di kasam na dhadke tere bina, dhadke toh sari zindagi tadpe tere bina, you're bound to go 'oh boy.'

Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam teaser shares glimpses of an intriguing story of two people, and you will want to know what it is exactly about. It is intense, bold, and captivating. Also, all Asim Riaz fans are going to be left gawking as the Kashmiri boy is back again to flaunt his chiselled body and abs. He even shared some BTS shirtless pictures from the song on his Instagram handle, leaving fans awestruck.

Take a look at the teaser and Asim's BTS pictures here:

Well, with such a powerful bunch of artists, Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam is surely going to be blockbuster, and a career-high for AsiManshi. This is the duo's third collaboration after Kalla Sohna Nai and Khyaal Rakhya Kar. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you waiting for Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam to release tomorrow, August 10 (2020)? Let us know in the comment section below.

