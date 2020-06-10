Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana's song 'Khyaal Rakhya Kar' is OUT; AsiManshi recreate the magic of their love

It's time for AsiManshi fans to groove in merriment, as their wait is finally over. Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana's much-awaited song 'Khyaal Rakhya Kar' has been released. It is the duo's second song after Kalla Sohna Nai. They have created the magic of their cute and mushy romance once again, leaving the screens ablaze. The very first thing that comes to mind after watching AsiManshi in Khyaal Rakhya Kar is 'they are made for each other.' All we want to ask, 'How can they manage to look so adorable always?' They can make anyone jealous of their lovey-dovey chemistry, and it is just a fact that cannot be denied.

Khyaal Rakhya Kar exudes, love, compassion, passion, and care for your partner. The song begins with Asim's bright wide smile, and it will make all Asim fans skip a heartbeat. The duo is seen celebrating together and bring some firecrackers, and the happiness on their face is just so pleasing. It looks like the song is set at a time when Diwali is celebrated, as we see diyas around, and people going for shopping, even Himanshi buying some colourful bangles. The couple has not shied away from being all mushy and romantic in this song, as throughout they can be seen hugging and planting sweet kisses on the cheeks, making our hearts go 'awww.'

ALSO READ: SidNaaz's Bhula Dunga or AsiManshi's Kalla Sonha Nai or PaHira's Baarish; Which song is your favourite? VOTE

Some moments in the song will just melt your heart, and make you miss your partner instantly, for instance, Himanshi getting hold of Asim will they're playing a game, and giving him a stylish makeover. And for all Asim fans, who admire his body, this song is going to make you drool. The Kashmiri boy has flaunted his chiseled body as he is seen working out at the rooftop, as Himanshi comes to keep him at bay from the 'buri nazar.' Asim's perfectly toned abs are sure to make you go 'oh my god.' From embracing each other, to having sweet conversations, this song is totally filled with love.

Talking about their looks, they make for a stylish couple and look adorably beautiful. The song will make you believe in the fact that if someone loves you, he or she will accept you the way you are and support you in all your dreams. It revolves around the concept, 'Care is the purest form of showing love.'

ALSO READ: Paras Chhabra dons chef's hat to win Mahira Sharma's heart in their upcoming song Hashtag Love Soniyea; WATCH

The pace of the song is slow, the lyrics are beautifully written, and the music is soothing to the ears. It is a perfect treat for all AsiManshi fans, especially during this romantic monsoon season. Remember how Himanshi complained in Kalla Sohna Nai to Asim 'Kadi cake le aaya kar,' it looks like Asim is doing everything for his ladylove and thus she is so happy and content in Khyaal Rakhya Kar. It also reminds us of how Asim took care of Himanshi in Bigg Boss 13, when the Punjabi kudi had fallen ill. Well, they make us believe in the fact, 'true love exists.'