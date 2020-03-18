Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana's song with Neha Kakkar to be dropped tomorrow; Fans trend #AsiManshiDebut

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Ahead of the release of Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana's song with Neha Kakkar titled 'Kalla Sohna Nai', #AsiManshi fans are rooting for their debut. Take a look.

A day after SidNaaz fans rooted for Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill, now its time for #AsiManshi fans to prove their love. Why do you ask? Well, Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana's much-awaited song by Neha Kakkar titled 'Kalla Sohna Nai' is all set to release tomorrow. Yes, you read that right! The Bigg Boss 13 couple's first-ever collaboration has happened and their music video will be dropped tomorrow on (March 19, 2020). This is the first time that the lovebirds will be seen sharing the frame after their stint in 's show.

Asim and Himanshi's loved-up BTS pictures from their shooting have been making the rounds on social media ever since its announcement. And now, with only a few hours left for the song to be out, their fans cannot hold their excitement. Well, it is only fair enough, as their chemistry and bond are extremely pleasing to the eyes. Fans are yearning to see their favorite couple to spread their magic again on-screen and cannot keep calm. Expressing their love and support to Asim and Himanshi, they have started a new hashtag on Twitter #AsiManshiDebut, to show their eagerness to see them in the same frame. They are showering them with immense love, by sharing their lovesick throwback moments from their BB 13 days.

Take a look at #AsiManshi's fandom's tweets here:

i'm super excited to see asim in a desi look & have lot of expectations from music video, his desi look >>>#AsiManshiDebut pic.twitter.com/9BAJMBBzkj — d (@cherrypieecake) March 18, 2020

Why you will watch The song? •For Asim

•For Himanshi

•For Neha Kakkar

•For AsiManshi ?? Reply with trend tag #AsiManshiDebut —BEATS (@BeatS_Reloaded) March 18, 2020

Bcos they r a gorgeous looking couple Bcos their love was not for cameras; and is steady outside BB too Bcos this couple deserved much more respect on show than the fakest couple SidNaaz Bcos Asim mutuals also help in Rashami trends Bcos i just LOVE Himanshi#AsimanshiDebut — Baby Driver (@rachitmehra91) March 18, 2020

"For the two of us, home isn't a place. It is a person. And we are finally home."..#AsiManshiDebut — Krutika Rao (@_kritikaRao_) March 18, 2020

" Sometimes Heart Sees What Is Invisible to the Eyes "!!#AsiManshiDebut pic.twitter.com/mUFTbz6mHJ — SHWETA (@ShwetaC94537624) March 18, 2020

Asim started working right after bigg boss. It is incredible that it's his 2nd music video after 5 months of restless journey. He is hard working & we are here to support his work #AsiManshiDebut — BEATS (@BeatS_Reloaded) March 18, 2020

The first poster from Kalla Sohna Nai was released a week back (March 12), wherein Himanshi can be seen sitting beside Asim resting her head on his shoulder. The lovebirds look adorable together and are sending happy vibes all around. The duo shot for the music video in Chandigarh, where they had loads of fun together, pictures of which went viral on social media.

