Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana's third song Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam's poster is OUT; Here's when it will release

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana's upcoming music video is titled 'Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam.' The first look of the romantic song has released and it will leave AsiManshi fans thrilled. Here's when the song will release.

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana are back to mesmerize fans with their fiery chemistry. A few weeks ago, on Asim's birthday, the Kashmiri boy had revealed that he is collaborating with his ladylove for a third song, leaving AsiManshi fans utterly excited. Though he had not revealed much about their project then, he assured that its release date will be out soon. And yesterday, AsiManshi fans danced in merriment, as finally after a long wait, the first look and release date of Asim and Himanshi's upcoming music video was revealed.

The Bigg Boss 13's forthcoming track is titled 'Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam.' Asim shared the first poster of this romantic track on his Instagram handle, and it has left fans thrilled. The poster oozes romance and will leave you mightly impressed. In the poster, a shirtless Asim is seen playing the piano while he has a bruise on his arm. Himanshi is laying on the musical instrument, as she cannot take her eyes off Asim as she lovingly gets lost in his admiration. With the poster, it seems that Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam is going to be all about love, romance, and compansion.

Fan-favorite 'Arijit Singh' has given the vocals to this much-awaited song. Armaan Malik has composed the music, while Kumaar has penned the lyrics. Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam will release under the T-series banner. The song will be dropped on August 10, 2020. Yes, Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam will release on 10th August, which is hardly 5 days away from now.

Take a look at Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam first look here:

The duo has spread the magic of their chemistry in Kalla Sonha Nai and Khyaal Rakhya Kar. Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam is going to be their third music video together after Bigg Boss 13. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you excited for AsiManshi's Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam? Let us know in the comment section below.

