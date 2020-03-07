Asim Riaz and Jacqueline Fernandes' music video Mere Angne Mein gets a new release date; Check it out

Mere Angne Mein featuring actress Jacqueline Fernandes and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz will now be releasing on a different date.

Asim Riaz and Jacqueline Fernandes have both been the centre of attraction since the past days as they are gearing up for their music video release. The two first caught our attention when Jacqueline shared a boomerang video of something exciting coming up, and soon after, it was revealed that the duo is working on a music video for this Holi, and it is in fact, a rework of the iconic song that Mere Angne Me has been.

Time and again, both of them keep sharing photos on social media and they have managed to keep the fans entertained with the same. In fact, just today, JaqSim was trending on social media and fans can't seem to get enough of it after all. Right from BTS videos to a look into what is the music video going to look like as well. And now, it turns out that the release date has been postponed from March 8 to March 9, and here is how we know it.

Check out Jacqueline Fernandes' post right here:

(ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz shows us the 'Perfect' way to achieve a well toned physique; WATCH)

Are you excited for the music video together? Post this, Asim will also be seen in a music video with Himanshi Khurana as well, and that is yet another project of the Bigg Boss 13 contestants fans are looking forward to.

Credits :Instagram

Read More