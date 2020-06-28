Asim Riaz & Barbie Maan's song Teri Gali tells an emotional tale of incomplete love set against the partition

Bigg Boss 13 first runner-up Asim Riaz is back again to entertain his fans. The Kashmiri model's much-awaited song 'Teri Gali' with Barbie Maan has finally released. The emotional song will surely make you shed tears. Take a look.

It's time for all Asim Riaz fans to dance in merriment because the wait is over. The Bigg Boss 13 finalist is back with yet another surprise for his fans, as his much-awaited song 'Teri Gali' has been released today (June 28, 2020). Asim has been a part of quite some music videos after his amazing stint in the BB 13 house. But, this one is different and special. All of Asim's songs in the past were happy-go-lucky ones, but Teri Gali is an emotional track, which will surely bring tears to your eyes.

The song begins with an old lady (Barbie Maan) penning down her feelings in her handbook at her home in Amritsar in 2002. She then goes on to tell a beautiful story of love to her little girl. Then we're taken back to the year 1947, where we meet the young lovebird's Asim Riaz and Barbie Maan, enjoying a fun bike ride in Lahore before they receive shocking news for Barbie's parents. Yes, they get the news of the 'partition,' with Barbie's parents informing her that they have to move out now. The duo is shocked and numb, though they don't utter a word, the expressions on their face say it all.

In such a difficult situation, what would a girl do? Go with her parents or live with the love of her life? Well, Barbie chooses to second option, she runs away with Asim Riaz, in hope of a better life and future with him. The duo then is seen spending some moments together, that will make us feel 'True love can beat anything and it conquers.' We see Asim taking full care of Barbie, and making her feel comfortable. From feeding her to helping her get a night of good sleep, it depicts an ideal love story that every girl desires with her partner. The duo is seen living a 'happily ever after,' and spending some romantic moments together. But, wait this is not the end, as there's a twist.

What if we tell you, this 'perfect love story' that was woven at the start was just a dream? Your heart would break into pieces, wouldn't it? Well, this will certainly happen in Teri Gali, as this is an 'emotional story of the incomplete love.' As Barbie says at the end of the video, 'Stories have an end, dreams don't,' this line hits the right chord, and when she regrets not holding Asim's hand back then, you will feel the pain too! The end makes us believe, 'It is better to listen to your heart, then regret your decisions later.'

Well, the story is indeed beautiful and heart-touching, but so is the song and music. Guru Randhawa has added another feather to his cap with such beautiful lyrics. Barbie's soothing voice, adds to the overall feel of the song. Not only her voice, but her acting throughout the video is appealing.

However, the highlight of the song is none other than our Kashmiri boy 'Asim Riaz.' He has yet again proved that there's nothing he cannot do. His expressions are remarkable, and he looks dapper throughout the video. He makes us believe that he does not really need dialogues as his expressions and eyes are enough to convey the emotions. The caring and loving partner image that he has in the video will remind you of his BB 13 days, and you will somewhere miss his ladylove Himanshi Khurana. While it is difficult to take eyes off Asim's dapper looks, at some point you will miss Himanshi's presence. That said, Asim and Barbie's chemistry is also very good, and fits perfectly to share this tale of 'unaccomplished love.'

Take a look at the song here:

Well, Teri Gali is beautifully written, executed, and sung. The emotionally driven song will make you smile and cry at the same time, and will leave you will bittersweet feelings. Yet again, Asim is the eye-candy of the song, and you will have to watch it for him. What are your thoughts on the same? How did you like the song? Let us know in the comment section below.

