Asim Riaz buys his 'dream car'; Ladylove Himanshi Khurana and BFF Rashami Desai congratulate him

Bigg Boss 13 first runner-up Asim Riaz is on cloud nine, and he has all the reasons to be. After loads of hard work and dedication, Asim has finally fulfilled one of his biggest dreams. Wondering what it is? Well, the handsome hunk as finally bought his 'dream car.' He is now the owner of a luxury sports car and is beaming with happiness. The Kashmiri actor-model took to his Instagram handle to share this 'good news' his fans, as he ultimately unlocked one of his dreams.

Asim shared several pictures with his new and fancy car and expressed his joy of getting a new ride now. In one of the pictures he is seen holding the keys of his new car, and his happiness is quite evident on his face. The young man couldn't stop beaming as he gifted this expensive car to himself. Asim's chose a car that is shimmery blue in color, and interestingly, the handsome hunk wore a blue t-shirt to match with the four-wheeler for his first ride.

As soon as Asim posted pictures with his new car on his Instagram handle, his fans went berserk and showered him with praises. He received many congratulatory messages from everyone, and among them was also some of his loved ones. His best friend from the Bigg Boss 13 house sent him love and wrote, 'Congratulations on the new baby.' On the other hand, Asim's ladylove Himanshi also commented, 'Congratulations,' followed by an alien emoji. Asim's brother Umar Riaz also showered love on the rising star.

In another post, Asim shared some handsome looking pictures of himself as he motivated everyone to dream big and believe in themselves. He captioned it as, 'Life has its difficult days, it’s always worth it!'

