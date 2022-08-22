Asim Riaz calls out an 'influential personality' for their 'fake' promises; Says 'The pressure and anxiety...'

Asim Riaz, who rose to fame with Bigg Boss 13, is a popular name in the entertainment industry. The talented actor, model and rapper has been part of numerous music vidoes till date. Asim Riaz shared a cryptic post on Thursday to slam a celebrity from the industry who made fake promises to his father. Asim revealed his father was lured into a movie project. People from the industry used his name for getting popularity for their project and their promises turned out to be fake.

In the Twitter post shared by the musician, Asim shared, “My Father was promised a movie project from an influential personality from the industry. More than 1 year they used my name for the hype of the project, all the big media publications spoke about it and confirmed it, all i want to say is all the fake promises won't make me feel down. The pressure and anxiety they have given me will never make me stop doing what i am doing ryt now so mujhey apney tour se duniya ko jeene de..” Asim's tweet has been going viral on social media and many are supporting him by using various hashtags. However, Asim did not reveal the name of the personality who allegedly made a fake offer to him.

See post here-

There were reports doing the rounds that Asim Riaz was confirmed to debut in the Bollywood movie Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali alongside Salman Khan and all the media portals had already confirmed the news. But then what happened no one knows and then he was replaced by Ayush Sharma who then quit the movie owing to creative differences.

Asim, whose fans on social media are also referred to as Asim Squad, supported the Bigg Boss 13 fame as he shared about the 'fake' movie offer. One of the social media users said, "Indeed there is something good written and if it’s not happened there’s a sign in it. You know na Almighty always guides us to the right path. InshAllah best is yet to come and your Asim Squad prayers are with you forever (sic)."

Another one commented, "Your squad, yeah #AsimSquad always with you no matter what and about responsible management, they will face the worst consequences of that insha'Allah (sic)."

