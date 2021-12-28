Asim Riaz clears the air about his ‘cryptic’ tweet; Says ‘Stop targeting, stop taking sympathy’

Asim Riaz made his way to the headlines recently for an unfortunate reason. This happened after Shehnaaz Gill’s fan army took to social media to troll the former Bigg Boss 13 contestant for apparently taking a sly dig at the actress. This happened after a video of Shehnaaz had surfaced on social media wherein she was seen shaking a leg with her friends months after Sidharth Shukla's demise and it went viral in no time. Later, Asim had tweeted, “Just saw few dancing clips … seriously people get over loved ones so soon”.

Although Asim didn’t take Shehnaaz’s name, her fan army took an offence and lashed out at the actor. And now, the former Bigg Boss 13 first runner up has issued a clarification on her cryptic tweet and stated that his tweet wasn’t directed towards Shehnaaz. Asim wrote, “Guys I got your attention and I think I need to clear this now. I lost one of my good friend last month from Jammu and few of my friends from the same group are partying right now in Goa. So, I was actually telling them not who you all are assuming and remember if I want to say anything I have those guts to come up say it directly. I have close ones too, I have my hommies around too. So, stop targeting, stop taking out loopholes and stop taking sympathy.”

Take a look at Asim Riaz’s tweets:

Earlier, Asim’s cousin Nomaan Ellahi has also come out in the actor’s support and clarified that his tweet had nothing to do with Shehnaaz Gill. He wrote, “Guys u need to chill.. I personally called @imrealasim and asked him.. he said Nnomaan I have my own life and my friends… too .. this was for them not for her.. Remember -He has always been the first for everyone when they needed him . WE ARE WITH ASIM RIAZ”