Asim Riaz credits Bigg Boss 13 for his success: Calls it a life changing opportunity

"Bigg Boss" star and model Asim Riaz says the controversial reality show has been a gamechanger in his life.

Asim garnered spotlight during his stint on season 13 of the show, which aired in 2019, where he met his lady love Himanshi Khurana.

Since then, he has featured in several music videos including "Kalle sohna nai" and his maiden rap album "Back to start", and is now geared up for his next track "Sky high", which also features his Himanshi.

Asked if he considers "Bigg Boss 13" the gamechanger in his life, Asim told IANS: "100 percent, Bigg Boss was life-changing for me. I am thankful for getting this opportunity and believing in me."

He said he would never forget the show and thanks all his fans for keeping faith in him. "Thank you so much in believing in me and I hope main usme khara utra (I hope I have proved myself)," he summed up.

