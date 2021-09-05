Asim Riaz drops poster of next music video ‘Built in pain’; Jacqueline Fernandez says ‘Wow’

Asim Riaz, who had been featured in many music videos, is back with another one. The former Bigg Boss contestant took to social media today to announce his next music video. He shared the first poster of the song as well. Built in Pain will be presented by Asim Riaz himself. To note, he enjoys a lot of fan following on social media. He and Himanshi Khurana are one of the most loved couples on television. They first met in the reality show and have been going strong since then.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Asim writes, “The World is Harsh And I Don't Got No Beautiful Stories. "BUILT IN PAIN" Music Video Dropping Soon.” However, the other details are not shared. In the poster, he is seen wearing a black colour hoodie and sitting on the road screaming. On his back, a car is parked. As soon as he shared the poster Jacqueline Fernandez dropped a comment and wrote, “Wow”.

He also does rap and was often seen rapping on Bigg Boss 13. On Eid, he had released his debut rap number titled Back to Start. The lyrics of the song were penned by him and the music has been produced by Charan.

Asim and Himanshi often make headlines. Now and then their marriage rumours come up but the couple never opens about it. He had said that it is too early for marriage and currently the couple wants to focus on their work. He promised whenever marriage will happen they will share wedding details with fans.

Also Read: Sidharth Shukla passes away: Asim Riaz mourns the actor’s demise: I am going to meet you in heaven brother