Asim Riaz enjoys a hearty laugh as he poses for 'cool' PICTURES by the beach; Says 'Be real, not perfect'

Asim Riaz took to his social media handle to shares some 'uber cool' photos of himself enjoying his time on the beach. He also shared an inspiring thought with fans. Read on.

Asim Riaz has become a heartthrob after his stint in Bigg Boss 13. While it has been many months since the controversial season ended with Asim emerging as the first runner-up of BB 13, the craze for Asim has only increased among fans. Fans are going gaga over the Kashmiri boy's looks, acting chops, and are supporting him in abundance. After BB 13, Asim has been a part of almost five music videos, and all of them have received an overwhelming response from the viewers.

While the handsome hunk may be away from the small screen, he is prepping up for his upcoming music videos and working on his body consistently. Despite a hectic schedule, Asim makes it a point to interact with his fans and keep them entertained with various social media posts. From glimpses of his workout schedule to BTS moments of songs to mushy pictures with ladylove Himanshi Khurana, Asim's social media game is 'LIT.' Just a few hours ago, he shared some adorable pictures of himself with a thought-provoking note for his fans.

In the pictures, Asim is seen having a gala time at a beach and looks quite happy. He is seen enjoying a hearty laugh as he poses for some 'uber-cool' photos in his casuals, and it is a sight to behold. While his wide smile has all our attention, we cannot simply take our eyes off his wavy hair, and black shades. Keeping it simple, he is wearing a white tee-shirt, as he shows off his tattoos. Well, if you're thinking Asim has got himself inked for real, you're mistaken.

The model-actor had previously revealed that the tattoos are temporary and he has got them for an upcoming project, and they will fade away in some time. With these amazing photos, Asim wrote, 'Be real and not perfect.' Yes, he urged his fans to be who they are, and it surely is an ideal piece of advice for all.

Take a look at Asim's posts here:

