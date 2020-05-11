Asim Riaz fans come out in his support after Ajaz Khan taunts the Bigg Boss 13 finalist for being 'too busy'

Ajaz Khan recently took a sly dig at Asim Riaz for being 'too' busy even during quarantine, but the Bigg Boss 13 contestants gave the actor a befitting reply. Here's what happened.

Asim Riaz had a spectacular journey in Bigg Boss 13. While initially, he was a kind of a nobody among a heap of known actors, but by the end of the season, Asim came out as a well-known celebrity. Yes, 's show gave him name, fame, and loads of love by fans. Today, Asim has a massive fan base who keep supporting him in all that he does. Among them who supported Asim thoroughly during his BB 13 journey, was Bigg Boss 7 contestant Ajaz Khan.

Ajaz not only voted for the Kashmiri model-actor but also wrote messages for him on social media, praying for his victory. While Asim couldn't bag the BB 13 trophy, he emerged as the first runner-up of the show. After exiting from the show, Asim showed his gratitude towards Ajaz and went to meet him personally. The two also started following each other on social media and exchanged a few words. However, things apparently went wrong between the two, and Ajaz claimed that Asim had unfollowed him.

While matters were somewhat put to rest then, but now Ajaz has created a new controversy. He recently took a sly dig at Asim for being 'too busy' even during the Coronavirus-lockdown. It all happened after Ajaz tweeted about his new song for moms on the special occasion of Mother's Day. He tagged Asim in his tweet and asked him to take time out from his hectic schedule even during quarantine to watch his special song.

However, Ajaz's sarcastic comment did not go down well with Asim's fans, who gave him a befitting reply. They slammed him for his taunts and asked him to behave himself, as everyone is busy in their own lives.

Take a look at Asim's fans reply to Ajaz:

Asim has his own life too just like you have. He is spending quality time with family. So stop giving yourself importance. Live & let live. — Nishan Himanshi (@Nis786) May 10, 2020

Support krneke baad itna expect kyu karte hai log matlab khud pasand aaya to support kiya. Yeh log to ese behave krte hai jaise Asim ko khareed liya ho. — Shri Asim (@shrinalpatel98) May 10, 2020

#Ajazkhan ne Asim ko support kiya..agree

But Asim ne bhi tweet kr k thnx kaha. personally ajaz se jaa kr mila..uske son k liye bhi post kiya....

Ab aur kya kre #Asim

Sb Asim k peechhe pd gye hain jisko dekho sb Asim ko hi dhmki de kr nikl jata hai#ForeverAsimFan — |#Asim| (@insha_sanam) May 10, 2020

Asim ko support krke kya khareed liya tha use? Apni galatfaimi se bahar aa jao pls. Usko jo thik lagega waisa karta rahega. Don't be a dictator. — Shri Asim (@shrinalpatel98) May 10, 2020

Is everything alright between you and Asim??? — Royalter100 (@royalter100) May 10, 2020

However, Asim has yet not replied to Ajaz's tweet, and his fans are still supporting him even after BB 13 has been over. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

