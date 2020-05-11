  1. Home
  2. tv

Asim Riaz fans come out in his support after Ajaz Khan taunts the Bigg Boss 13 finalist for being 'too busy'

Ajaz Khan recently took a sly dig at Asim Riaz for being 'too' busy even during quarantine, but the Bigg Boss 13 contestants gave the actor a befitting reply. Here's what happened.
10353 reads Mumbai
Asim Riaz fans come out in his support after Ajaz Khan taunts the Bigg Boss 13 finalist for being 'too busy'Asim Riaz fans come out in his support after Ajaz Khan taunts the Bigg Boss 13 finalist for being 'too busy'
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Asim Riaz had a spectacular journey in Bigg Boss 13. While initially, he was a kind of a nobody among a heap of known actors, but by the end of the season, Asim came out as a well-known celebrity. Yes, Salman Khan's show gave him name, fame, and loads of love by fans. Today, Asim has a massive fan base who keep supporting him in all that he does. Among them who supported Asim thoroughly during his BB 13 journey, was Bigg Boss 7 contestant Ajaz Khan. 

Ajaz not only voted for the Kashmiri model-actor but also wrote messages for him on social media, praying for his victory. While Asim couldn't bag the BB 13 trophy, he emerged as the first runner-up of the show. After exiting from the show, Asim showed his gratitude towards Ajaz and went to meet him personally. The two also started following each other on social media and exchanged a few words. However, things apparently went wrong between the two, and Ajaz claimed that Asim had unfollowed him.

ALSO READ: Himanshi Khurana BREAKS SILENCE on rumours of unfollowing Jassie Gill on social media due to Shehnaaz Gill

While matters were somewhat put to rest then, but now Ajaz has created a new controversy. He recently took a sly dig at Asim for being 'too busy' even during the Coronavirus-lockdown. It all happened after Ajaz tweeted about his new song for moms on the special occasion of Mother's Day. He tagged Asim in his tweet and asked him to take time out from his hectic schedule even during quarantine to watch his special song. 

However, Ajaz's sarcastic comment did not go down well with Asim's fans, who gave him a befitting reply. They slammed him for his taunts and asked him to behave himself, as everyone is busy in their own lives.

Take a look at Asim's fans reply to Ajaz: 

However, Asim has yet not replied to Ajaz's tweet, and his fans are still supporting him even after BB 13 has been over. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.  

 ALSO READ: Shehnaaz Gill shows us how to slay in an off shoulder top as she dolls up at home amid lockdown; SEE PHOTO

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement