Asim Riaz fans trend #OurPrideAsim as they recall the Bigg Boss 13 finalists journey on Salman Khan's show

Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz's fans have got all nostalgic as they are reminiscing the model-actor's journey on the controversial show.Take a look.

Asim Riaz needs no introduction. The Bigg Boss 13 finalist has made a special place in the hearts of the audience. Though unfortunately, the handsome hunk could not take away the BB 13 trophy home, he sure took a huge fan army. Asim proved to be one of the most love contestants on the show and earned a lot of followers. He entered the controversial show as an almost nobody but came out as a 'king' in its true sense.

His journey on the show was not a bed of roses, as he faced his own ups and downs. From his fights with Sidharth Shukla to his friendship with to his love affair with Himanshi Khurana, Asim's BB 13 journey was a complete roller-coaster ride. The handsome hunk won billion of hearts for his friendly behaviour, his attitude of standing up for the right, his dedication towards fitness and his grounded nature. He competed with big names from the entertainment industry, and still managed to rise above the all.

Its' been over two months that Bigg Boss 13 has ended but Asim's fans have still not got enough of him. Yes, the grand finale was held on February 15, wherein Sidharth Shukla was declared the winner. While the Dil Se Dil Tak actor's victory, did leave the Kashmiri model's fans disappointed, they showered him with more love and respect. Today is yet another day when Asim's fans are going gaga over him and showering him with praises. They reminiscing his BB 13 days and showing their support to him by trending #OurPrideAsim on Twitter. Well, we must say, Asim is lucky to have such a dedicated and loving fandom.

Take a look at Asim's fans' tweet here:

#OurPrideAsim

You never ever felt us down.

I feel proud to be a Asimian.

Forever our pride<3 pic.twitter.com/RahIUmcvH2 — Ujjawal Nirwan (@_UjjawalNirwan) April 19, 2020

Do the one thing you think you cannot do. Fail at it. Try again. Do better the second time. The only people who never tumble are those who never mount the high wire. This is your moment. Own it.#OurPrideAsim pic.twitter.com/wUsNNbPwu5 — Anu (@BB__fannn) April 19, 2020

#AsimRiaz is the only contestant in Bigg Boss history whom i have supported since the first day of premiere And I am proud of my choice, what about you?#OurPrideAsim @imrealasim pic.twitter.com/5GqcxzF0Zp — (@Shagufta_Shah48) April 19, 2020

Holding her hand in public is just another way to show that i an proud to have her. #OurPrideAsim pic.twitter.com/RG1WYCeHqC

— Himanshi Khurana Fan club (@Himaniguptta) April 19, 2020

Asim :Mujhe pyaar hogaya he tere se Will always remember this moment #OurPrideAsim pic.twitter.com/qRitugxrdf — Rajput Hitesh (@RajputHitesh7) April 19, 2020

we love asim so much, i hope he always gets showered with love and support because its what he deserves for being so thankful, selfless & an amazing human being, he is very hardworking , talented, humble. we appreciate him so much & we're proud of him#OurPrideAsim — d (@cherrypieecake) April 19, 2020

Nobody expected him to reach even first finale initially Ppl mocked him from the grand premiere stage itself He was bullied but he stood up and rose and shined That's why he is #OurPrideAsim — Team Asim Riaz Official (@IamAsimRiaz1) April 19, 2020

For the unversed, Asim was declared as the first runner-up of the show. After BB 13, he featured in two music videos, one with Jacqueline Fernandez and the other with his ladylove Himanshi Khurana. He keeps sharing glimpses from his life on his social media handles. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

