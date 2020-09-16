Asim Riaz flaunts his chiselled body post workout in a gym; BFF Vishal Aditya Singh asks a 'valid' question

Asim Riaz's BFF from Bigg Boss 13 dropped a comment on his recent post, and the duo's fans couldn't stop gushing over them as they started rooting for ViSim. Here's what Vishal's comment on Asim's post was about.

Asim Riaz is an inspiration to many for various reasons. From true friendship to standing for the right to proving one's mettle, during his Bigg Boss 13 journey, Asim has proved his prowess. Though he did not win the BB 13 title, he certainly is a 'star boy' for millions of his fans. However, if there's one thing that Asim is consistently motivating and inspiring people about, it has to be 'fitness.' The Kashmiri boy is a complete fitness freak, and it is known to all.

He keeps sharing glimpses from his heavy workout regime on his social media handle. He also encourages fans to aim towards achieving a fit body, mind, and soul for better development. Yesterday, yet again Asim posted a picture flaunting his chiselled body, well-toned abs, and pumped up muscules on his Instagram handle. He again urged people to be consistent in achieving their goal, and wrote, "Like I said 'Consistency' is the key!" While fans were all gaga over his well-built physique, Asim received a comment from one of his BFF's from the BB 13 house. We're talking about Vishal Aditya Singh.

ALSO READ: Asim Riaz gives a glimpse of his 'intense' boxing session and fans can't keep calm; WATCH

Asim and Vishal shared a great bond in the controversial house, and their trio along with was considered to be one of the best. While Vishal's sudden comment on Asim's post after such a long time, certainly left everyone surprised, but the actor had a 'valid' question to ask the BB 13 runner-up. Vishal commented, 'Gym ka jugaad kaise kiya guru' (How did you manage to work out in a gym?) Well, it is a very logical question considering that gyms are still closed majorly across the country due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

While Asim has yet not replied to Vishal's question, many of the duo's fans couldn't stop gushing over their bond and started rooting for ViSim. Some of Asim's fans also said that if he (Asim) is willing to get something, he will make sure to get it.

Take a look at Asim's post here:

Meanwhile, Asim is prepping up for the release of his next music video with Stebin Ben after 'Afsos Karoge' with ladylove Himanshi Khurana. What are your thoughts about the same? Do you want a ViRaSim to have a reunion soon? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Asim Riaz REVEALS his new song with Afsos Karoge singer Stebin Ben will be OUT soon; Shares intriguing photo

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×