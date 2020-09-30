Asim Riaz flaunts his muscles leaving Zareen Khan thrilled but it is his hairdo that caught fans attention

Bigg Boss 13 runner-up Asim Riaz took to his social media handle to show off his pumped-up muscles and lean body recently, and Zareen Khan was left awestruck by it. However, it was his hairstyle that grabbed eyeballs. Take a look.

Asim Riaz's love for fitness and workout is not hidden from anyone. Be it a weekend or a weekday, Asim never misses his workout regime. In fact, even when he is packed with shoots, he manages to take some time out to work on his body. It would not be wrong to say that 'exercise as important as breathing' for him.

The Kashmiri model-actor enjoys a massive following on social media and ensures to motivate fans through the medium. He often keeps sharing glimpses of his gym workouts intending to encourage fans to take the path of health and fitness. Just a few moments ago, Asim took to his Instagram handle to share some shirtless pictures of himself, and it has left fans gawking. In the pictures, Asim is seen flaunting his bulked-up muscles and well-shaped back.

ALSO READ: Asim Riaz leaves Rashami Desai, Jacqueline Fernandez and Zareen Khan gushing with his latest post

He is showing his back towards the camera, as he channels his inner model to pose showing off his pumped-up muscles. Looking at his lean, muscular physique and it's easy to see how hard the Bigg Boss 13 runner-up works towards maintaining his body. Not only fans, but Bollywood actress Zareen Khan is also left thrilled with Asim's awe-inspiring built. Zareen commented on Asim's post, and wrote, 'Woah. great going buddy.' Yes, the beautiful diva appreciated his hard work and encouraged him to work harder.

Though fans are as usual going gaga over Asim's chiselled body, it is his hairdo that has caught everyone's attention. Long hair not only suits Asim but adds to his charm. In one of the pictures, he has tied a pony, and fans are already in love with Asim's new hairstyle.

Take a look at Asim's recent post here:

Meanwhile, Asim's seventh music video, which was the recreation of the iconic song 'Badan Pe Sitare' dropped in last week. The remix was received well by fans. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13 fame Himanshi Khurana rushed to the hospital after testing positive for COVID 19

Share your comment ×