Asim Riaz flaunts his physique in a sizzling throwback pic; Fans call him ‘Ranveer Singh part 2’

Ranveer Singh has caused a sensation on social media with his latest naked picture. The internet is going crazy over his bold photoshoot and it seems the actress has started a new trend. Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz has taken to social media to share a sizzling pic of himself as he flaunts his chiselled body.

Asim seldom posts his pictures on social media. On Friday, Asim posted a photo that made his fans go crazy. He is a major fitness enthusiast and works out rigorously to acquire a shredded physique with a very low percentage of fat in the body. Asim's fans, especially girls, are drooling over his latest photo and have declared him to be the "hottest" in the town. He is seen flaunting his butt in the picture. He shared the picture from 2017.

See the post here-

Numerous fans commented on the post. One wrote, “Hotness overload”, another said, “Ranveer bhayya ne sabko bigaad diya”, “Model Asim Riaz hits different”, “Masterpiece”, etc. Numerous others dropped fire and heart emojis on the post.

Asim Riaz personal life

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana met on the reality show Bigg Boss 13 and developed feelings for one another. The couple has been dating for some time now and often shares videos and pictures. Both have an active presence on social media and enjoy a massive fan following owing to their chemistry and acting chops. Himanshi and Asim are presently spending quality time together and are vacationing in Istanbul, Turkey.

