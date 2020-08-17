  1. Home
  2. tv

Asim Riaz flaunts his tattoos in monochrome PHOTOS as he enjoys on a beach and fans can't keep calm

Asim Riaz took to his social media handle to share some awe-inspiring photos of himself as he showed off his tattoos and fans can'ts stop gushing over the Bigg Boss 13 finalists look. Check them out.
18219 reads Mumbai
Asim Riaz flaunts his tattoos in monochrome PHOTOS as he enjoys on a beach and fans can't keep calmAsim Riaz flaunts his tattoos in monochrome PHOTOS as he enjoys on a beach and fans can't keep calm

Asim Riaz became one of the most-talked-about celebrities, after his amazing stint in Bigg Boss 13. While he entered the controversial season as almost a nobody, he exited the show with a 'celebrity status' and a massive fan base. Among a bunch of well-known personalities, Asim made a special place in viewers' hearts and went on to be the first runner-up of BB 13. Today, Asim is running high on success, and is enthralling fans with music videos, almost back to back. 

The Kashmiri boy's social media game is always on fire, and he never misses a chance to make heads turn with his good looks and charm. Just a few hours back, Asim took to his Instagram handle to share awe-inspiring monochrome photos of himself, and it has got his fans talking. Well, in the pictures, Asim is seen flaunting the tattoos on his arms, as he poses for the camera. With messy hair, all-white outfit, Asim is seen having a gala time at a beach, but his fans are wondering whether he has really got inked, or his look is related to his upcoming project. 

ALSO READ: VIDEO: Asim Riaz gives fans 'Dhoom' feels as he rides his superbike; Zareen Khan goes 'Woah, what a Beast'

While it looks like a temporary tattoo that Asim has got, but it cannot be denied that he looks absolutely 'killer' in the pictures. A special mention to his pumped by biceps, which have got many fans to go gaga over his chiselled body. 

Take a look at Asim's latest pictures here:

Meanwhile, Asim last featured in 'Dil Ko Maine Di Hain Kasam' with ladylove Himanshi Khurana. The song was sung by Arijit Singh and has received an overwhelming response. Now, the duo is all set to entice AsiManshi lovers with their fourth music video soon, details of which are yet to be revealed. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below. 

ALSO READ: Asim Riaz gets the denim on denim look right but his messy hair steals the show; See Photo

Credits :Twitter

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: From spiritual healer to missing details of autopsy
Sushant Singh Rajput Case SSR’s family to Baba Ramdev; List of celebs who joined the global prayer
Karishma Tanna on her first audition ever, her first pay cheque, retakes | My First Shot
Parth Samthaan QUITS Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Plans to enter the big screen soon?
MS Dhoni and Sushant Singh Rajput’s ICONIC moments
Michele Morrone’s journey from a gardener to a star: They rejected me because I was too good looking
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: SSR’s sister Priyanka’s viral video to Rhea’s statement against Ankita Lokhande
From Shah Rukh Khan to Akshay Kumar: Watch this video to find out which celebs wanted to join the Army
Hina Khan on Naagin 5, comparisons with West, debate on lobbying, star kids getting opportunities
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea’s take on CBI probe to Shweta Singh Kirti’s request
Karan Singh Grover on struggles, criticism, miss playing Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement