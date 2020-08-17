Asim Riaz flaunts his tattoos in monochrome PHOTOS as he enjoys on a beach and fans can't keep calm

Asim Riaz took to his social media handle to share some awe-inspiring photos of himself as he showed off his tattoos and fans can'ts stop gushing over the Bigg Boss 13 finalists look. Check them out.

Asim Riaz became one of the most-talked-about celebrities, after his amazing stint in Bigg Boss 13. While he entered the controversial season as almost a nobody, he exited the show with a 'celebrity status' and a massive fan base. Among a bunch of well-known personalities, Asim made a special place in viewers' hearts and went on to be the first runner-up of BB 13. Today, Asim is running high on success, and is enthralling fans with music videos, almost back to back.

The Kashmiri boy's social media game is always on fire, and he never misses a chance to make heads turn with his good looks and charm. Just a few hours back, Asim took to his Instagram handle to share awe-inspiring monochrome photos of himself, and it has got his fans talking. Well, in the pictures, Asim is seen flaunting the tattoos on his arms, as he poses for the camera. With messy hair, all-white outfit, Asim is seen having a gala time at a beach, but his fans are wondering whether he has really got inked, or his look is related to his upcoming project.

ALSO READ: VIDEO: Asim Riaz gives fans 'Dhoom' feels as he rides his superbike; Zareen Khan goes 'Woah, what a Beast'

While it looks like a temporary tattoo that Asim has got, but it cannot be denied that he looks absolutely 'killer' in the pictures. A special mention to his pumped by biceps, which have got many fans to go gaga over his chiselled body.

Take a look at Asim's latest pictures here:

Meanwhile, Asim last featured in 'Dil Ko Maine Di Hain Kasam' with ladylove Himanshi Khurana. The song was sung by Arijit Singh and has received an overwhelming response. Now, the duo is all set to entice AsiManshi lovers with their fourth music video soon, details of which are yet to be revealed. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Asim Riaz gets the denim on denim look right but his messy hair steals the show; See Photo

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×