Asim Riaz flaunts t shirt which reads 'Thinking of You' and we are guessing if Himanshi Khurana is on his mind

Is ladylove Himanshi Khurana running on Asim Riaz's mind? Here's when #AsimManshi's music video Kalla Sohna Nai will release.

Making a special place in audiences' hearts is quite a task, but Asim Riaz swooned through it during his stint in Bigg Boss 13. Despite reaching the top 2, he did not bag the title but surely won millions of hearts. With his charming looks, lovable gestures, and bond with contestants, the Kashmiri boy became a fan favorite. It wouldn't be wrong to say that he is the current heartthrob of the entertainment industry. He is roaring on the success and love that he has received, after the 'tedha' season.

Asim recently took to his Twitter handle to share a handsome picture of him, where he looks dapper in a black tea, but it reminds us of his ladylove. Why do you ask? Well, Asim's t-shirt reads 'Thinking of You' and we're wondering if Himanshi Khurana is on his mind. And our guessing is justified as we all know that Asim is completely head over heels for the Punjabi mundi. The duo, who met in the BB 13 house, soon became lovers from friends, and fans started rooting for #AsiManshi.

Well, and we just might be right, cause in the following post, Asim is seen wearing the same tee with Himanshi besides him. But what caught our eyes here is their upcoming song, Kalla Sohna Nai's release time. Well, we already told you that the song will be dropped tomorrow and now the timing is out. So, all #AsiManshi fans brace yourselves as Kalla Sohna Nai will release at 5 pm tomorrow (March 19, 2020)

Take a look at Asim's post here:

Kalla Sohna Nai is crooned by ace singer Neha Kakkar. Rajat Nagpal has composed the music, while Babbu has penned its lyrics. Are you excited to see #AsiManshi woo with their chemistry? Let us know in the comment section below.

