Asim Riaz follows Ranveer Singh's footsteps, poses for a bold, shirtless photoshoot; VIDEO

Ranveer Singh grabbed all the limelight after the pictures from his nude photoshoot went viral. The internet literally broke and netizens cannot stop talking about it. Seems like Ranveer can be called a 'trendsetter' as many have now started to walk in his footsteps. Having said that, Asim Riaz, who rose to fame after his stint in Bigg Boss 13, has now stunned fans as he dropped a bold picture on his Instagram.

Asim Riaz is a major fitness enthusiast and works out rigorously to acquire a shredded physique with a very low percentage of fat in the body. Today, he took to his Instagram handle and dropped a small clip flaunting his chiseled body. Sharing this clip, Asim has chosen not to pen anything in the caption, as the video itself is enough to make his fans go gaga over his fit physique. Asim's fans, especially girls, are drooling over his latest post and have declared him to be the "hottest" in the town. Many fans have dropped amazing comments for him under this post.

Click here to watch Asim's video

On the personal front, Asim Riaz met Himanshi Khurana in Salman Khan-hosted show Bigg Boss 13. The two formed an instant connection and started having feelings for one another. It was truly a piece of amazing news for their beloved audiences when they started dating. Since then, their relationship has grown stronger, and both are now inseparable. They are one of the most loved couples in the Telly world.

On the professional front, Asim was previously seen delivering hit tracks like ‘Ab Kise Barbaad Karoge’, Nights N Fights, and many more. Apart from this, Asim and Himanshi have starred in numerous music videos such as 'Pinjara' and 'Gawara Nahi', which were hit among their fans.

Also Read: Awaz song OUT: Asim Riaz treats fans on his birthday & releases the most-awaited rap song; Watch