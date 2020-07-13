  1. Home
Asim Riaz gears up for his 27th birthday in style and shares smouldering PHOTOS

Asim Riaz, who has been a household name with his stint in Bigg Boss 13, is celebrating his 27th birthday today and has treated her fans with stunning pics.
Asim Riaz – he is the man who doesn’t need any introduction now especially in the telly world courtesy his successful stint in Bigg Boss 13. He was one of the most talked about contestants of the show and even managed to be the runner up of the popular reality show. Asim’s stint in Bigg Boss 13 not just made him a household name but also garnered him a massive fan following. So, when the Bigg Boss 13 runner up turned 27 today, he was showered with immense love from fans from all over the world.

Needless to say, Asim is overwhelmed with the love coming his way. And while the wishes continue to pour in from all corners of the world, the birthday boy treated his fans with some stunning pictures of himself. In the photos, Asim was seen posing in a mustard colour shirt and he was certainly raising the temperature with his swag. The former Bigg Boss 13 contestant captioned the image as, “#27thbirthday #27”.

Take a look at Asim Riaz’s recent pictures as he turns 27 today:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Sometimes getting lost is one of the best ways to find your destination..!!

A post shared by Asim Riaz (@asimriaz77.official) on

Meanwhile, Asim has been making the headlines for his rumoured love affair with Himanshi Khurana. In fact, his rumoured girlfriend also penned a sweet birthday note and wrote, “I wish that life always gives you a reason to smile... Happy Birthday.” On the other hand, this rumoured couple has been winning hearts with their onscreen chemistry. The duo has collaborated for two songs so far and their equation has been winning hearts.

