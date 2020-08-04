Asim Riaz gets the denim on denim look right but his messy hair steals the show; See Photo

Asim Riaz recently showed us how to pull off the denim on denim look in the right way, but its his messy hair that caught our attention. Take a look.

When you think of the most stylish and good looking man from Bigg Boss 13, Asim Riaz's name will shine right at the top. The Kashmiri boy made heads turn with his perfectly toned body and handsome looks. Undoubtedly, people loved him for his spirit of playing the game, but he certainly became an eye-candy of BB 13 house with his chiselled body. Although he entered with little or no fame, Asim went on to become one of the favorites and grabbed a position in the finals.

While he lost the trophy to Sidharth Shukla, he is still touted as the real winner of the show. Today, he enjoys a massive fan base, and his followers keep a close eye on him. Asim also makes it a point to interact with his fans whenever possible, as he gives glimpses from his personal time on social media. Recently, the BB 13 runner up posted a handsome picture of himself as he stepped out of his house, and it has left fans gawking.

ALSO READ: Asim Riaz looks suave in a blue kurta on Eid; Rashami Desai and Vishal Aditya Singh send heartwarming wishes

In the photo, Asim is seen rocking the denim on denim look as he strikes a 'perfect pose' for the camera. Denim on denim is a classic combination and Asim Riaz definitely seems to have excelled the art of pulling it off. The skinny jeans and oversized jacket combination surely makes a statement. While he nails the look, his messy hair steals the show. Asim is often seen with neatly brushed and gelled hair, but this time he went funky with messy hair, and we simply are left awe-struck. Asim's look proves that he is stuck to his millennial roots and left us mightly impressed with his charm, style, and persona.

Take a look at Asim's latest picture here:

On the work front, the young star is all set to leave fans surprised with his upcoming song with ladylove Himanshi Khurana, which is sung by Arijit Singh. This will be AsiManshi's third music video together, and fans are extremely excited. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: When Asim Riaz was caught between Neha Kakkar and ladylove Himanshi Khurana; Watch video

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×