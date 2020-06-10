Asim Riaz gives fans a glimpse of music video Khyaal Rakhya Kar with Himanshi Khurana and fans are excited

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana's music video release today and this glimpse from Khyaal Rakhya Karo will sure leave you impatient for the movie. Check out the video here.

Bigg Boss 13 duo Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana have managed to win hearts with their stint on the show and even after a couple of months since the show aired, they continue to have our attention and fans send them love for being the adorable couple that they are. In fact, time and again, as we see their photos together, we cannot help but go gushing over the two since they always manage to create a mark with their posts and videos.

And now, Asim and Himanshi are gearing up for their music video titled Khyaal Rakhya Kar, which will be releasing today. None the less, before the song comes out, Asim decided to share a glimpse of the video with his fans and it sure seems to be a super hit already. Asim also went on to thank all his fans for all the love they have been showering upon them even before the release and now that we have seen a glimpse of the video, we definitely can't wait enough.

Check out Asim Riaz's post here:

Meanwhile, this is going to be their second video together and just like the first one, there has been a lot of buzz surrounding this video too. With just a couple of hours left until we get to see the entire music video, fans can't keep calm and their excitement is evident with all those tweets and posts on social media.

Credits :Instagram

