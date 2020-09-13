Asim Riaz gives fans weekend fitspiration as he flaunts his pumped up muscles and well toned body; See photo

Bigg Boss 13 runner-up Asim Riaz took to his social media handle to share a picture of his chiselled body and fans cannot stop crushing over him. Take a look.

Asim Riaz is a total fitness freak, and there's no denying to this fact. The Kashmiri boy has made 'fitness his habit,' and follows his fitness routine religiously. From upper-body workout to weight-lifting, the Bigg Boss 13 runner-up indulges in all forms of exercises to keep his body hail and hearty. He is touted to be one of the hottest hunks of the entertainment world, and leaves no stone unturned to remain fit, fab, and healthy. With his irresistible good looks and well-built physique, Asim has been making everyone go gaga over him.

He is quite active on social media and encourages fans to follow the path of fitness through his posts. Yesterday (Saturday), Asim took to his Instagram handle to give weekend his fans a 'perfect' weekend fitspiration and motivated them to work on their body. He shared a picture of a shirtless picture of himself from the gym as he flaunted his pumped-up muscles and well-toned body. In the photo, Asim's chiselled body, and washboard abs, make it evident, that the young star is sweating it out to look 'fab.'

With this awe-inspiring image, Asim also sent out a strong message to fans, who have been looking for some motivation. He urged everyone to 'focus; on whatever they are doing and give it all. Within moments of the BB 13 contestant sharing this photo, his fans couldn't stop gushing over him, and showered him with immense love, complimenting his amazingly built body. Not to miss, the cap on his head, and his stern look, add to the charm of the picture!

Take a look at Asim Riaz's recent post:

Meanwhile, he was last seen in 'Afsos Karoge' opposite ladylove Himanshi Khurana, and soon will enthrall fans with another music video. What are your thoughts about Asim's body? Didn't he inspire you to work out and keep your body healthy? Let us know in the comment section below.

